Northampton officials hold community forum on downtown redesign

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton officials are trying to redesign the downtown area.

The “Picture Main Street Initiative” held a virtual community forum Tuesday night with city officials and residents. The forum was a way for residents, business owners, and visitors of downtown to voice their concerns and ideas about the project.

This is a long-developing project that has been in the works for years. It is completely separate from the recent Shared Streets and Spaces project that was reversed a few months ago.

This project calls for everything to be reconstructed, from the traffic pattern, sidewalks, and parking.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz told 22News, “We aim to make the streetscape safer for all those who travel. Make it a more exciting and friendly place to live, to work, and to play.”

This is a $16.6-million project. It’s being funded by MassDOT’s transportation improvement program.

Construction is set to begin in 2025.