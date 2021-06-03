Northampton officials to focus on city’s post-pandemic improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As things start to go back to normal, people are beginning to focus on how things can change for the better.

One example is Main Street in Northampton, as city leaders and organizers talk about redesigning it.

They’re called Main Street for Everyone. Their focus is to try and rework downtown so that it is more pedestrian focused and greener.

22News followed them Thursday as they met with local businesses. Talking about some of their proposed changes. Bike lanes, expanded sidewalks, more trees.

Ideas they said will help set up the city for the next five years and beyond. However, it would mean fewer parking spots, and traffic lanes.

“We feel that this redesign must shrink the asphalt so that we can make much more room for thriving businesses for people, for trees, for bikes,” said Lilly Lombard and Kyra Anderson. “It’s really a once in a generation opportunity.”

Their research comes from a meta-analysis of cities that have taken on similar projects.

The organizers said they’re already in talks with the city to see what steps can be taken.