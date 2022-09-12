NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – From September 12 to October 14, the city of Northampton will be accepting proposals for individuals and organizations to receive grant money, Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra announced.

Following recommendations set forth by last fall’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) survey conducted by former Mayor Narkewicz, Mayor Sciarra set aside $4,000,000 to be distributed to community-led initiatives.

“I am incredibly grateful for the hard work of the ARPA Commission to bring us to the point where we’re ready to solicit projects,” said Mayor Sciarra. “I have been committed from day one to a community-driven process to distribute a significant portion of Northampton’s ARPA funds, and I am proud that we have set these funds aside for our community. I look forward to reviewing the proposals and helping to enable worthwhile recovery projects.”

The grants are one-time funds which must be used to alleviate economic hardships or negative health impacts caused by COVID-19. The application is open to individuals, groups, non-profits, small businesses, and organizations that are based in Northampton or serve the Northampton community. Two applications are available, one for applicants requesting under $10,000, and another for applicants requesting over $10,000.

The city is hosting three information sessions for potential applicants, the dates and times of which will be posted on the city’s ARPA site. Awards will be announced in December 2022 and funds will be distributed in early 2023.