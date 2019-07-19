Northampton opens four cooling centers ahead of brutal heat

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Northampton has opened four cooling centers in anticipation of triple-digit temperatures this weekend.

So if you’re out and about in Northampton and need some time to cool off, Forbes Library on West Street, Lilly Library on Meadow Street, the Senior Center on Conz Street and the Police Department’s community room on Center Street are open to the public.

Christine Villeneuve, who is visiting Northampton from New Hampshire, told 22News that she was thankful to find a place to cool off Friday afternoon during the warmest time of the day.

“We came to the library, I’m here with my elderly mother to keep her nice and cool while we wait for my son,” Villeneuve explained. “And we wanted to walk around… but it’s too hot. So, we went in and we were sitting, reading books, and doing some paperwork to pass the time in a safe way.”

In this hot and humid weather, remember to avoid strenuous activity, drink plenty of water, and stay indoors as much as possible.

Heat stress is a serious condition, so remember to keep an on the elderly and young children.