Northampton organization making the city greener one tree at a time

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tree Northampton volunteers support Northampton’s tree program by planting and caring for trees all around the city.

The organization is made up of private citizens promoting ecological stewardship through education, advocacy, and volunteer participation.

Residents in the city can request a tree be planted in their yard within twenty feet of the road, giving it the name ‘setback tree.’

Trees planted will be considered protected public shade trees when you agree to host the tree.

Tree Northampton President Robert Postel told 22News, “We really ask people to participate in the setback program, and you can find that on the city website under tree warden and contact treenorthampton.org. If you contact the city or us someone will come out and help you with selection of a tree and location of the tree.”

The city of Northampton will prune, water and care for the tree.