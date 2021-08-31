Northampton organization ready to aid Afghan refugees

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has offered Massachusetts to assist Afghan refugees, following the Taliban take over.

An organization in Northampton has helped refugees from other countries before and they’re ready to help the Afghan people.

The Center for New Americans has a location in Northampton, and provides assistance to immigrants, refugees, migrants and asylum seekers in western Massachusetts. According to the executive director of the organization, the biggest obstacle will be finding housing. Despite this challenge she believes Northampton is a good place for these refugees.

“It’s not easy, but it’s the right thing to do and this is a welcoming community. We have already had three inquires from people who said they want to open their homes to welcome refugees.” Laurie Millman, Director for Center for New Americans

Other non-profit organizations involved in similar work are asking the Baker administration to allocate funds from either the American Rescue Plan or the state’s fiscal 2021 surplus towards helping these Afghan refugees.

