Northampton, other Massachusetts communities in lead of LGBTQ support across country

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton is one of several cities in Massachusetts to receive a 100 when it comes to supporting LGBTQ communities.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation studied 506 cities across the nation, including 10 in Massachusetts, to show how communities support LGBTQ people. Northampton, Boston, Provincetown, Salem, and Worcester all scored 100 points, which is a perfect score.

The average score for cities in Massachusetts is 90 out of 100, which is above the national average of 60.

The report looks at secure housing, making a living, and participating in community life without being discriminated against.

Some Massachusetts communities scored a little lower in the 2019 report, including Amherst with 78 points and Springfield with 74.