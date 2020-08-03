Northampton parking system resumes; time limits, fees enforced

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton’s parking system will restart beginning Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, all time limits and fees for on-street and off-street parking throughout the city will be enforced by parking officials. This decision came after a greater demand for parking as businesses begin to reopen as part of Governor Baker’s reopening plan.

“Across the city, people have understandably been parking for longer periods of time in prime spots our businesses need to turn over every two hours. Getting the system going now and resuming enforcement is the right thing to do in advance of students returning to the area in late August, even if at reduced levels.” Mayor Narkewicz

Parking officials have been observing non-fee related parking restrictions such as handicap parking, no parking zones, parking in crosswalks, spaces reserved for city officials and more. Residents are encouraged to read and abide by parking signs to avoid being ticketed.