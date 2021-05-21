Northampton PD awarded funds for “Click it or Ticket” seat belt safety campaign

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research (OGR) has awarded a grant to the Northampton Police Department to increase patrols and to remind drivers and passengers about the importance of wearing a seat belt.

Northampton police as well as other departments across the state and the Massachusetts Department of State Police will participate as part of the national Click It or Ticket seat belt enforcement campaign.

According to a news release sent to 22News provided the following data on seat belt use:

Massachusetts’ seat belt use rate is consistently lower than the national average, ranking 45th in the 2019 seat belt observational study.

At 81.6% use, over 1.2 million Bay Staters still are not regularly buckling up. The national seat belt use rate is 90.7% (2019)

In Massachusetts, a larger percentage of pickup trucks (71%) and SUVs (65%) fatalities are unrestrained compared to passenger cars (60%).

According to NHTSA, seat belts saved an estimated 61 lives in Massachusetts in 2018.

68% of nighttime fatalities are unrestrained in Massachusetts compared to 55% of unrestrained daytime fatalities.

For more information on the OGR’s Municipal Road Safety and distracted driving enforcement grant program, go to the state’s website.