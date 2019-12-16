Watch Live
Northampton PD: Shovel your sidewalks

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – With the arrival of more snow in western Massachusetts Tuesday morning, Northampton Police are reminding residents to shovel their sidewalks.

According to Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper, during the last two weeks officers were called to 58 reports of unshoveled sidewalks.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be from 1:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties for accumulating snow and some wintry mix.

Per city ordinance, property owners must clear their sidewalks of snow within 24 hours from the end of the snow event.

