Northampton police and comfort dogs in DC for anniversary of Capitol insurrection

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – On January 6th of 2021, the Capitol Police endured an attack on the U.S. Capitol that resulted in a multitude of injuries, and some officers died in the line of duty or shortly after.

This year as we come together on the anniversary of the horrific event in United States history, at the request of the U.S. Capitol Police Wellness Division, Northampton Officers Douglas & Wallace along with their comfort dogs are in Washington D.C.

“This is just one way we support other departments during difficult times.” Northampton Police Department

The events that occurred at the Capitol building have had a large impact on the overall health and wellbeing of officers who served on that day and those who continue to serve.