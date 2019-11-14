Northampton police and fire called to burning car on King Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters have been called to a burning car in the King Street area of Northampton Thursday evening.

The Northampton Police Department has not released any information on the car fire at this time, but videos sent to our newsroom shows a car engulfed in flames and the city’s fire crews working to control and extinguish it.

Photo: Sean O’Neil

Photo: Sean O’Neil

At least three police cruisers could be seen blocking traffic as crews work.

It is currently unclear if anyone was hurt or how the car caught fire in the middle of the street.

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details develop.