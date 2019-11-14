1  of  3
Breaking News
One person shot on Federal St. in Springfield Third arrest made in Roosevelt Avenue home invasion in Springfield Suspect arrested in deadly shooting on Huntington Street in Springfield
Watch Live
22News I-Team 6PM: Are Holyoke public schools making the grade?

Northampton police and fire called to burning car on King Street

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: ReportIt@wwlp.com

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and firefighters have been called to a burning car in the King Street area of Northampton Thursday evening. 

The Northampton Police Department has not released any information on the car fire at this time, but videos sent to our newsroom shows a car engulfed in flames and the city’s fire crews working to control and extinguish it. 

  • Photo: Sean O’Neil
  • Photo: Sean O’Neil

At least three police cruisers could be seen blocking traffic as crews work. 

It is currently unclear if anyone was hurt or how the car caught fire in the middle of the street. 

22News will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as more details develop. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories