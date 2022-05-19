NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Northampton Police and firefighters from Northampton Fire Rescue were called to the intersection of Westhampton Road and North Loudville Road.

According to a social media post by Northampton Police Department, an investigation found that a red Honda was traveling West on Route 66 into town and a black Nissan was turning off of North Loudville Road when the crash happened. A passenger in the red Honda had to be freed from the car by firefighters and they were taken to a local hospital with suspected minor injuries.

Courtesy of Northampton Police Department

No information was given on road closures or delays and no further information was given.