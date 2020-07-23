Northampton Police arrest suspect who broke into Urban Outfitters on Main Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was arrested after police responded to the Urban Outfitters on Main Street in Northampton for an alarm sounding Wednesday evening.
According to the Northampton Police Department, officers arrived at the store located at 109 Main Street just before 7:30 p.m. to find the front door and casing broken. Initial reports before officers arrived also indicated that the front door of the business was open and merchandise was scattered around and along Main Street.
Chief Kasper said while officers checked the store, another officer was investigating on Main Street and recovering stolen clothing items. She was able to identify a suspect responsible for the breaking and entering and theft, a 39-year-old man from Northampton. His name has not been released.
While interviewing multiple witnesses on the street, the suspect attempted to hit a man, according to police, who eventually arrested the man but not before he resisted.
The Northampton man was arrested and charged with the following:
- Breaking and entering daytime for a felony
- Larceny from a building
- Destruction of property -$1,200
- Resisting arrest
- Disorderly conduct
- Assault and battery on a police officer