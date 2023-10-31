NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – After serving for more than two decades with the Northampton Police Department, Chief Jody Kasper has accepted the position of police chief of Nantucket.

According to the Town of Nantucket’s website, Kasper was selected as the top candidate after a six-month search. She has accepted the position, pending employment contract negotiations. The town’s current chief is retiring.

“I have accepted a position to serve as Chief of Police for the Town of Nantucket. Pursuing this opportunity and accepting this conditional offer was an incredibly difficult decision. However, after 25 years with Northampton PD and in my ninth year as Chief of Police, I feel it is a good time for this transition. The hiring process in Nantucket is ongoing, with a few items that still need to be finalized. Once those are completed, I will formally notify Mayor Sciarra of my anticipated departure, which would likely be two months after any resignation, as required by contract. When that occurs, I will be doing all that I can to support the members of NPD and Mayor Sciarra as the City prepares for this transition in leadership of the police department. I am so proud of all our sworn officers and professional staff who serve the city each day. It is an honor to work with them and to support them as they continue to provide an exceptional level of public safety services to the community. I am also incredibly lucky to work alongside so many thoughtful and dedicated people across all city departments. It has been my privilege to serve the City of Northampton as the Chief of Police.” Chief Jody Kasper said in a statement to 22News

Chief Kasper grew up in western Massachusetts and attended local schools including Mohawk Trail Regional High School, Greenfield Community College, and Westfield State University.

She has spent her entire police career at the Northampton Police Department, beginning in 1998 as a patrol officer and rising through the ranks to become Chief in June 2015. Other positions she held include bike patrol officer, field training officer, detective, Sergeant, Lieutenant, Detective Lieutenant, and Captain of Operations.

During her police career, Kasper has received multiple awards for her work in law enforcement and community outreach including being named the Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year by the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives.