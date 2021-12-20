Northampton Police Chief receives national award from NAWLEE

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper has received national recognition for her role in law enforcement.

Chief Kasper was named Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year by the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE). Northampton Police said the award recognizes an individual who has distinguished herself in their organization, her profession and her community.

The Vice President of the National Organization flew to western Massachusetts to present Chief Kasper with the award. Kasper has served as Chief of the Northampton Police Department since 2015.