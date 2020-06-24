1  of  2
Massachusetts Coronavirus: 7,938 deaths, 107,611 total cases
Travelers to NY, New Jersey, Connecticut are told to isolate
Northampton Police continue search for missing swimmer

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The search for a possible swimmer in the Connecticut River that started Tuesday continued Wednesday.

Police are continuing a search in the Oxbow section of the Connecticut River after a swimmer was reportedly hit by a boat Tuesday afternoon. The search was suspended last night.

Northampton Police received a report after 3 p.m. Tuesday of a boat running over a swimmer. Police said there were no reports overnight of any missing persons or people not returning home.

The search involves Northampton and Easthampton Police and Fire Departments.

The search was called off Tuesday night at around 9 because of the lack of sunlight and crews plan to continue searching until dusk Wednesday night.

This is a developing story and 22News will continue to update you as soon as more information is available.

