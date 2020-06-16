Northampton police department may face budget cut after protesters demand to defund police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Across the country, protesters are demanding the defunding of police departments.

The city of Northampton is looking to cut Mayor David Narkewicz’s proposed budget for the city’s police department. In his previous budget proposal submitted back in May, Narkwicz aimed to increase law enforcement funding by nearly $200,000 or nearly three percent in the fiscal year 2021.

A total of $140,000 would have been allocated for salary increases and more than $45,000 to replace five police cars.

Now, a new proposal would take money away from the police department which is expected to save more than $200,000. The online hearing to finalize Northampton’s budget will be held this Thursday at 7 p.m. Residents will have two hours to voice their concerns.