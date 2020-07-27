Northampton Police enforcing rules at Orange Dam in Leeds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – With another heatwave in western Massachusetts, people are finding ways to cool off.

Many though are trespassing into private properties. One of the more popular spots is the Mill River in Leeds near the Orange Dam. But its private property, which is a cause for concern for many people who live near there.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper and her team have been busy this summer with residents complaining about noise and litter at the Orange Dam in Leeds.

It’s an area where many people like to go to cool off on a hot, summer day, but, it’s illegal. And with many spots closed due to the pandemic, the orange dam has been a problematic area, especially this year.

Chief Kasper said, “Signs are posted all along this area, including this one behind me. Private property no trespassing, but people continue to trespass in the summertime to try and cool off. Police say it’s not only dangerous but it causes noises complaints and trash problems.”

Police Chief Jody Kasper also explained that noise complaints and people littering were also reasons why residents called.

“Noise is a big one,” Chief Kasper added. “Litter and the contents of the litter left behind as well, diapers and things that people think are dangerous and unsafe to be around. Drinking, marijuana use, people jumping off the dam, outside fires. All those sorts of things we are getting called up there for.”

Northampton police have received more than 40 calls this summer so far of people trespassing and leaving garbage. Chief Kasper said you can be arrested if you are caught but police usually just give people a warning.

The city is looking for solutions, but police say it’s a difficult area to enforce. There have been talks of putting up fences around the area, but as for now, no trespassing signs are all that’s there.