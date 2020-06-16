Northampton police found abandoned baby raccoon

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department recently found an abandoned raccoon that is too young to be on his own.

The police department posted to their Facebook Tuesday morning that the raccoon is headed to a Massachusetts licensed wildlife rehab.

Police wanted to remind the public that if they encounter any wildlife to not handle it and contact the Northampton Police Department Animal Control.

If you are interested in learning more about wildlife rehabilitation or becoming a licensed rehabber you can find more information here.