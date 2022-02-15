NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Boxes installed in various locations throughout Northampton are used to record the speed and traffic patterns of drivers.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the Traffic Radar Recorders are set up in various locations based on requests by residents for more speed monitoring. They record the speed of vehicles and document traffic patterns such as when speeding occurs.

The Northampton Highway Safety Officer uses the data to determine where and when to conduct more traffic enforcement in order to help alleviate speeding and keep the roads safe. The Traffic Radar Recorders will then be moved to a new location once enough data is collected.