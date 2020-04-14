Northampton police investigating car vs. bicycle crash on King Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a vehicle and bicycle collided on King Street in Northampton early Tuesday afternoon.

Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper said firefighters and officers were called to D’Angelo’s located at 388 King Street for a crash involving a car and a bicycle a little after 1 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a vehicle that was attempting to pull into the sandwich shop collided with a bicyclist. The bicyclist reported lacerations and a shoulder injury according to Chief Kasper.

The bicyclist was taken to Cooley Dickinson Hospital for treatment. It is unknown if the driver of the car involved was hurt.

Chief Kasper said the crash is still being investigated.