Northampton police investigating fifth suspicious fire near bike path

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Northampton are investigating after another suspicious fire was reported near the bike path.

According to Northampton Police Chief Jody Kasper, officers were called to the bike path near 37 Hatfield Street at 6:42 p.m. Friday for a suspicious fire.

Kasper said people using the path were able to spot the fire and put it out with their water bottles. Friday’s fire is the fifth to be set in the area in just over a month.

Original Story: Northampton police investigating series of suspicious fires along the bikeway

The first of the fires began just after midnight on June 3. Since then, two bikes and a tree have been damaged in the incidents.

Police are investigating the fires and are asking those who frequent the area to be on the lookout for suspicious activity. Anyone who may have information on the fires is asked to call Northampton police at 413-587-1100.