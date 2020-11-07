Northampton Police investigating hate crime vandalism on Conz Street

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are working to identify the person(s) responsible for a hate crime vandalism done to a building on Conz Street in Northampton.

The Northampton Police Department said they took a report of the Hate Crime Vandalism to the Conz Street building on Thursday, which “contains the office of The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice.”

Police say the vandalism consisted of several different stickers stamped on the building. They believe the vandalism occurred between November 4 at 3 p.m. and November 5 at 4 p.m.

According to Northampton police, the stickers identified a known Neo-Nazi group; one sticker had a symbol of a Swastika printed on it, along with other writing.

“This does appear to be a targeted hate crime directed at the actives and causes of The Resistance Center for Peace and Justice,” the police department stated.

The department says it has assigned an officer who has specialized training in hate crimes to investigate the vandalism.

“The Northampton Police Department is aware of how this type of crime can impact the feelings safety and security of many groups and individuals who are targets of hate groups; along with our greater community,” the Northampton Police Department stated. “We will dedicate our investigatory resources into identifying and prosecuting the perpetrators.”

Anyone with information about the hate crime is asked to contact Detective Michael Briggs at (413) 587-1133 or email mbriggs@northampton.gov.