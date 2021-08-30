Northampton Police investigating incident at Pulaski Park

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one person was injured during an incident at Pulaski Park in Northampton early Monday evening. 

22News reached out to the Northampton Police Department who said they had “no comment” regarding the situation.  

Photos sent into our newsroom show several marked cruisers and an ambulance in areas surrounding the park. Yellow caution tape can also be seen blocking off a section of the park while first responders attend to an injured individual.

This story is developing. 22News will continue coverage and bring you the latest when we learn more.

