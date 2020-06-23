1  of  2
Police searching for swimmer on Connecticut River in Northampton

Hampshire County

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A search is underway in the Connecticut River following an incident Tuesday afternoon, according to police. 

Police in Northampton confirmed with 22News that their department was “investigating a water incident,” in the Connecticut River.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper James DeAngelis told 22News Northampton Police requested Air Wing assistance in a search for a swimmer in distress around 3:40 p.m. A 22News crew arriving in the area an hour later could see crews still on the river searching.

Easthampton Police told 22News they were also investigating the incident but could not provide any details at this time. 

This story is developing. 22News will bring you more details when we learn more. 

