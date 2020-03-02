Northampton police issued warnings to 49 drivers for using their phones while driving

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – It’s been one week since the hands-free law went into effect in Massachusetts and Northampton Police have already stopped and issued warnings to several drivers.

According to the Northampton Police Department, officers have stopped and issued warnings to 49 drivers. Since there is a one month grace period before civil fines can be issued, drivers will receive a warning. Fines for breaking the law will start on April 1.

The new hands-free law prohibits drivers from touching their phone while driving even while at a red light or stop sign. Drivers are only allowed to make a single tap or swipe to activate the device’s hands-free mode.

Fines of $100 will be issued for a first violation, $250 for the second and $500 for every violation after.