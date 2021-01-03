Northampton Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

The girl, Zoey LoBello, was reported missing Saturday in Northampton.

She is approximately 5’4″ and 156 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, freckles on her face and a small beauty mark on her upper lip.

She might be wearing a green winter coat and carrying a backpack.

If you have any information on where she may be, you are asked to contact the Northampton Police Department at 413-587-1100.