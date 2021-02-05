Northampton Police searching for missing teenage girl who might be in Springfield area

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating a missing teenage girl who was reported missing on Wednesday. 

According to the Northampton Police Department, 15-year-old Julianna Washburn was last seen at her home in Florence. 

Police believe she might be in the Springfield area. 

Washburn is described as a white girl, 5’5” tall, weighs 197 pounds, and has brown hair with blue eyes.  

Anyone who has seen her or has any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Northampton Police Department at (413) 587-1100. 

