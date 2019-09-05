Watch Live
Northampton Police stop man from jumping off bridge

Hampshire County

Photo: Northampton Police Department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A man was taken to the hospital for evaluation after police say he threatened to jump off a bridge on Bridge Street in Northampton Wednesday afternoon. 

Northampton Police Department Chief Jody Kasper told 22News officers were called to the railroad bridge that spans over Bridge St. for a report of a man in crisis around 2 p.m. 

Chief Kasper said the man was standing on the bridge, threatening to jump. 

The incident caused traffic to stop in both directions while officers talked and convinced the man to come down. 

