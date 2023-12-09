NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Police Department will be hosting a food drive outside of the Northampton Walmart on Saturday.

The Northampton Police Department will be collecting food donations that will be going to the Northampton Survival Center for people in need this holiday season.

The department will also be accepting new and unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots during the event.

The food drive will be running from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. outside of the Northampton Walmart.

The Northampton Survival Center is dedicated to improving the quality of life for low-income individuals and families in Hampshire County by providing food and other resources in an atmosphere of dignity and respect, according to its website.