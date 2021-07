NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police have a warning for residents about a new scam involving home warranty on a property.

People have been receiving letters, which look official, asking them to call the listed number and subscribe to a home warranty for several hundreds of dollars a month. Police want you to know that this is not a real business.

If you or someone you know receives one of these letters, you should proceed with caution and do not respond.