Northampton Police warning residents to lock cars after multiple break-ins

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating multiple reports of car break-ins in the Florence section of Northampton Wednesday.

According to Northampton Police, there have been multiple reports of unlocked cars that have been entered during the overnight hours.

The car break-ins were reported at various locations of Florence Road, Route 66 and Park Hill Road. Police are asking residents in the areas mentioned above, that have exterior surveillance video, to bring them in as it could help with their investigation.

Residents are urged to remove valuables from their cars and lock their doors.

If your car was broken into or you’ve seen suspicious activity, please call the Northampton Police Department at (413) – 587-1100.