Northampton polls will be open from 7AM – 8PM Tuesday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton will head to the polls Tuesday to begin the process of electing a new mayor.

After a decade in office, Mayor David Narkewicz is not running for re-election. Four eligible candidates will be trimmed to two finalists in Tuesday’s preliminary election. A fifth candidate will appear on the ballot but cannot advance after dropping out of the race after ballots were printed.

There are also two open positions on city council. One candidate of the field of five will be eliminated in the primary.

