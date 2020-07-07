Northampton postpones its annual jazz festival amid COVID-19 pandemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – This year’s annual Northampton Jazz Festival is postponed due to the current health regulations caused by COVID-19.

In a news release sent to 22News, the festival was scheduled to kick off during the first weekend of October in the city’s downtown area. Festival organizers are now working to secure the same performers for next year’s event which will be held on October 1 and 2.

Even though the festival is canceled, the organization plans to maintain a strong social media presence in efforts to connect with jazz fans and live concerts that can be streamed from home. Currently, the Board of Directors is working to collaborate with local musicians, city partners, and downtown businesses.

“We are truly saddened by the reality that this coronavirus has forced on us, but our most important goal is to provide a pleasurable, meaningful, and safe experience for our jazz fans, jazz musicians, and to our community partners. Unfortunately, we recognize that we just won’t be able to achieve that in this pandemic environment.” President Ruth Griggs

More details will soon be released regarding upcoming plans for local performances.