Northampton Principal Assessor retiring after 47 years

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s Principal Assessor, Joan Sarafin, will retire effective Thursday. After working 47 years for the city, she is the longest-serving municipal employee in Northampton’s history.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, Sarafin started her career in the Assessors Office in 1972 as a full-time junior clerk and worked her way to become the senior clerk and then to the part-time Assessor. She was appointed the fulltime position in 1989 after receiving her MAAO certification from the Massachusetts Association of Assessing Officers.

“I loved my job. I loved the people I worked with. And most of all, I loved helping city residents,” said Ms. Sarafin, reflecting on her long municipal career.

Deputy Assessor Marc Dautreuil is subject to be appointed to the position of Principal Assessor by Mayor Narkewicz, subject to confirmation by the City Council. Dautreuil has been with the city department since 2016.

“On behalf of the residents of Northampton she so ably served, I would like to extend sincere gratitude to Principal Assessor Sarafin for her 47 years of dedication to our community and for her unprecedented commitment to a department in which she rose up through the ranks to lead. I wish our beloved colleague, Joan, nothing but happiness and good health in her well-earned retirement,” said Mayor David J. Narkewicz.