NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Department of Public Works offers two collection dates in January to recycle your holiday tree.

Trees can be dropped off in the front right parking lot at Smith Vocational High School on Saturday, January 7, and Saturday, January 14 from 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., according to a news release from the Northampton Department of Public Works. All holiday trees must have no ornaments, lights, tinsel, plastic bags, netting, and metal wires, and artificial trees will not be accepted.

The collection will be open to all residents of Florence, Leeds, and Northampton. A transfer station sticker will not be required for the holiday tree collection, but proof of residency might be required.