NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Northampton is opening several cooling centers in the city for persons seeking relief from the heat.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:
- Division of Community Care Community Room, Round House Plaza 1 Roundhouse Plaza-8:30am-5pm
- Forbes Library, 20 West Street, 10am-8pm
- Manna Community Center, 48 Elm Street, 9am-3pm
THURSDAY ONLY:
- Lilly Library, 19 Meadow Street, 10am-8pm.
All locations are free and open to the public.
Northampton health officials want to remind people that heat stress is a severe condition that can cause illness and in extreme situations, even death. Use this link for additional information on warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.
