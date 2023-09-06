NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Northampton is opening several cooling centers in the city for persons seeking relief from the heat.

WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY:

Division of Community Care Community Room, Round House Plaza 1 Roundhouse Plaza-8:30am-5pm

Forbes Library, 20 West Street, 10am-8pm

Manna Community Center, 48 Elm Street, 9am-3pm

THURSDAY ONLY:

Lilly Library, 19 Meadow Street, 10am-8pm.

All locations are free and open to the public.

Northampton health officials want to remind people that heat stress is a severe condition that can cause illness and in extreme situations, even death. Use this link for additional information on warning signs and symptoms of heat-related illness.