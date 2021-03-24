Northampton providing storage lockers for homeless people

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Northampton is now providing storage lockers for people without homes to safely store their belongings.

Mayor David Narkewicz announced on Facebook that the lockers have been set up inside the E.J. Gare Parking Garage.

According to the mayor, after meeting with a group of people without homes, it was clear that the most needed item for many of them was secure and accessible storage lockers.

The lockers have electronic combination locks and are being managed by Manna Community Kitchen.