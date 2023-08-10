NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton’s public safety fair has been postponed due to the possible thunderstorms on Thursday.

The event was scheduled for Thursday, August 10th however rain postponed the event to Friday, August 25th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Walmart located at 180 N. King St.

Rain will become heavier and steadier later in the afternoon and early evening. Watch out for street flooding this afternoon and evening. There is also the chance of a thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.