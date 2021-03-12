Northampton Public Schools Committee votes to ban confederate flag

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday’s unanimous vote came after an incident Superintendent John Provost said involved JFK Middle School that was “disruptive” to the learning environment of students.

“There were a small number of students that were displaying [the confederate flag] either in the background or as part of an electronically generated Zoom background,” he said during a phone interview with 22News.

Superintendent Provost said the district has always challenged the displaying of the confederate flag and that’s why JFK Middle School Principal Desmond Caldwell made a video earlier this year explaining the racist history of the flag.

However, that was met with backlash. A Facebook group was created called the “JFK White Student Union.” At press time, that group remains on Facebook.

This new policy adopted Thursday night, however, allows the district to take action for imagery at school or at any school-sponsored event.

“If we reach a point where we need to just send a student home to get a different set of clothing or to take other actions that weren’t necessarily available to us in the past, we can now go ahead and do that,” said Superintendent Provost.

He added they will continue discussions with students and parents before taking action. Another measure discussed Thursday considers expanding this policy to other hate symbols.

But Vice-Chair of the School Committee, Lonnie Kaufman, said the committee determined further investigation was needed.

“That one is going to the rules and policy subcommittee to see if we actually do have that information, we just haven’t collected it or whether there is another basis of our argument,” he said.