Northampton Public Schools pause in-person learning due to increased COVID-19 cases

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton Public Schools is pausing in-person learning due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases at nearby towns.

In-person learning is currently paused for 48 hours while the joint labor-management committee meets to make a recommendation resuming services.

According to the Memorandum of Agreement between the school system and the employee’s association. If the average daily case rate in Northampton, Easthampton, or Holyoke is eight or more cases per 100,000, all in-person services shall pause immediately. Holyoke now meets that criteria.

The Joint Labor-Management Committee now meets within 48 hours to consider the situation and make a recommendation for a process and timing of resuming in-person services. About 200 of the most vulnerable students were doing in-person learning before.

“I think it’s tremendously disruptive to them,” said John Provost, superintendent of schools. “These are the students who we have prioritized for in-person services because we think that they require in-person services in order to access an education.”

Last week, the committee already had to meet due to nearby communities going into the “yellow” state COVID zone.

The superintendent says there’s a likely chance they will have to pause again due to the rising cases in the state recently.