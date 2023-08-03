NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Local reaction Thursday night after former president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to all four counts at his arraignment Thursday afternoon.

In Northampton a group of residents, activists, and politicians gathered at city hall to rally as part of the ‘Not Above the Law’ Coalition. Organizers there telling us they want to ensure accountability for Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

“He has to play by the same rules like everybody else and he’s not above the law and what he did he needs to pay the consequences for,” said activist and politician, Deb Pastrich-Klemer.

Donald Trump is now the first former president to ever be charged with criminal activity, and he’s facing trials in Florida, New York, and Washington, D.C.