Northampton rally calls on city leaders to abolish police

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Social activists from throughout western Massachusetts gathered in Northampton Sunday afternoon under the banner of the “Abolition Now” movement.

The rally, made up of mostly younger people at Pulaski Park, was inspired by the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer.

Leaders spoke about reimagining public safety in Northampton and shifting funding priorities away from police to helping people in need.

Their goals for the immediate future include calling and emailing the mayor and city council on a weekly basis and encouraging people to hear what they advocate about revising the city’s spending priorities.