Northampton received funding for rail trail improvements

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton received more than $78,000 to improve the Mass Central Rail Trail Access at North Street.

The funding is part of a project by the Baker-Polito Administration which announced $8.1 million to 24 communities across the commonwealth to help improve its transportation infrastructure.

The project will add a new access point with improved safety signage and pavement markings for the rail trail.

22News spoke with a man who uses that section of the rail-trail daily and said there should also be lights added to the trail.

I think the signs are very good, they should be improved. I think lighting is very important. Along this path right here it gets very dark at night, also up there it gets very dark and its kind of scary. Matthew Haramut, Amherst

The administration has awarded 148 construction grants and $46 million since creating the funding program in 2016. The funding is in addition to the $1.1 billion in chapter 90 local transportation funding for cities since 2015.

Goshen also received some funding to widen East Street from Main Street to Highland Road.