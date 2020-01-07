Northampton receives additional funding for road repair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Cities and towns across Massachusetts are receiving additional money for road repair.

Places like Northampton will see more money to help with its road improvements, but city officals still don’t think that’s enough.

The Baker-Polito Administration announced that $20 million in additional funding will be provided to cities and towns this year for road construction and transportation improvement projects. It’s part of the ‘Chapter 90’ program.

Northampton is receiving an additional $101,000 dollars, which will go towards road maintenance and modernize local infrastructure. This is on top of the already $1 million the city will receive this year from the program.

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz said, although he appreciates the additional money, the city is still spending 3 times as much as they receive in ‘Chapter 90’ funding.

“It will certainly help as we go through winter and we will have pothole repairs to make, but I always like to take the opportunity to advocate for more Chapter 90 funding overall,” Narkewicz said. “We have a lot of roadway improvements that re needed not just in Northampton but across the commonwealth as well.”

With this additional $20 million, the total funding to date provided through the Chapter 90 program during the Baker-Polito Administration is now $1.36 billion.