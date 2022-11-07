NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) The City of Northampton has received a $450,000 grant for the development of new civilian responses to some public safety calls including mental health and substance abuse cases.

“I am so grateful to the Department of Public Health, the State Legislature, and especially Senator Comerford for bringing this important source of funding back to life for Northampton,” said Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra.

The Department of Public Health’s Equitable Approach to Public Safety or EAPS grant program is funded by DPH to improve public safety outcomes and impact on community and individual health.

“It has been my honor to help the Department of Public Health understand Northampton’s innovative approach here, and to help ensure there was funding to support it,” said Senator Jo Comerford.

The money will be used for the new Northampton Department of Community Care, that will provide more kinds of responses including peer responses to public safety needs.