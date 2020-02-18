Northampton Recovery Center to renovate bigger space

(WWLP) – The Northampton Recovery Center has signed a lease to occupy the former La Fiorentina pastry shop, but it’s going to need a lot of work and renovations.

The organization needed a bigger space that had space for a full kitchen, a meeting room, and more space for those who need their services. The recovery center has accepted a bid for renovations that will be needed. Those renovations will begin once all the permits are received.

“Even though we are just down the street it’s a more central spot. We’ll have the capacity to be able to have so many more people to come into the center and we can be doing multiple programming at once other than just one thing so there are so many positives,” Lynn Ferro Program Director of the Northampton Recovery Center said.

Last December, Northampton Recovery Center signed a contract for $400,000 a year for two years of funding from the State Bureau of Substance Addiction Services.

The nonprofit hopes to be in the new space by may.