Northampton remembers victims of opioid epidemic

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Tuesday is National Overdose Awareness Day and the City of Northampton is educating its residents on the drug epidemic.

An event was held by Tapestry Health in Pulaski Park Tuesday where a short film was shown and guests were trained on how to use Narcan.

Organizers aimed to raise community awareness and action on the impact drug overdose has on individuals, their families, and the community.

Tapestry Healths’ Media and Marketing Specialist, Justin Marsh, told 22News hopes the event will help end the stigma around the opioid epidemic.

“Everybody knows that the opioid epidemic is raging here in Massachusetts and we all gotta do something so we’re trying to end the stigma around it so people can get the help that they need,” said Marsh.

The event was held not only for those directly impacted by drug use but also for people to learn about how to show compassion for those who are.