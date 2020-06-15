Northampton residents and officials pleased with Supreme Court LGBTQ workplace discrimination prevention

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Supreme Court ruled Monday that a landmark civil rights law protects gay and transgender workers from workplace discrimination,

By a vote of 6-3, the court said Title (7) VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which makes it illegal for employers to discriminate because of a person’s sex, among other factors, also covers sexual orientation and transgender status.

It upheld rulings from lower courts that said sexual orientation discrimination was a form of sex discrimination.

Northampton, which had to cancel its pride parade this year due to covid19, is a welcoming city to everyone. Police chief Jody Kasper said Monday, it’s a positive accomplishment.

Kasper told 22News, “That sounds like a fantastic outcome from the supreme court. We definitely want to ensure that people have their rights protected, feel safe in their workplaces, feel like they can report things if they are mistreated so that sounds fantastic.”

Across the nation, 21 states have their own laws prohibiting job discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity.

Seven more provide that protection only to public employees. Those laws remain in force, but Monday’s ruling means federal law now provides similar protection for LGBTQ employees in the rest of the country.